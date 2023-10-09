Amitabh Bachchan Gets Teary-Eyed as Fans Celebrate His 81st Birthday on KBC

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to celebrate his 81st birthday on an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor turns a year older on Wednesday, 11 October and a promo from the show featured an emotional Amitabh after seeing all the surprises during his birthday episode.
The channel took to its social media to share the promo for the episode and wrote, "Har saal celebration ban jaati hai aur bhi khaas. Big B ke birthday par saare Bharat ko hai invitation. Iss Budhvaar, 11th October"
Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 15th season. It airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 pm. The veteran actor will also soon be seen in films like Ganapath and Kalki 2898. The latter stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in leading roles while Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)