'Man is 81, Bear Him': Amitabh Bachchan on How Criticism Has Lessened With Age

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog and opened up about the highs and lows that he has seen in his decades-long career in the entertainment industry.
The veteran actor shared that as he has grown older, the criticism has lessened. Big B turned 80 in October last year.
Big B wrote in his blog, "Now with age the ridicule has lessened.. now with time they that are asked or are brought into the picture by me are convinced that the man is 80, old, decrepit, and mental, bear him.. it shan’t be for long.. and the responses go on with a sense of.. poor guy, so uninformed, let him be.. etc. etc. etc. Also, the temerity to seek and voice matters that may never have been done earlier has reached the stage of a fearless disposition."
"So.. a few days off.. and the days spent in reflection, rejuvenation, not of the age kind but to gain knowledge of what goes on inside the World of reflection. Smart yes. Yes .. It is, or rather are the reflection days, a wonder why certain ‘givens’ were given, why certain doings were being done, why a name an act an act, and so many other ‘whys’", he added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in Project K, alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The film's first teaser will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) later this month.
Big B is also looking forward to the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.
