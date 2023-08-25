‘Eyes Are Moist, Heart Is Full’: Kriti Sanon on Her National Award Win for Mimi

Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor (Female) Award at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in Mimi on Thursday, 25 August. The actor jointly won the prestigious award with actor Alia Bhatt.
To celebrate her big win, Kriti took to social media to share a long post and also send her heartfelt wishes to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor.
The statement read, "ELATED-OVERWHELMED-GRATEFUL. Still sinking it in.. pinching myself.. this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me!"
"Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life! Laxman sir.. You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega".. Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups.. You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders," Kriti added.
She concluded her post by saying, "Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yayyyiiee!! Biggg hug Lets Celebrate!!"
She captioned the post, "Eyes are moist, Heart is full! (heart emoji) The National Award : Best Actress for Mimi."
Have a look at her post here:
Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.
