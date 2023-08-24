Actor Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor National Award for his performance in Mimi on Thursday, 24 August. The celebrated actor reacted to his win by dedicating it to his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, who passed away three days ago.
Tripathi took released a statement talking about the proud moment and also highlighting how it would have made his father proud too. He also congratulated his co-star Kriti Sanon, who also won an award for the same film. He said:
This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m in loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her
His father passed away on Monday at the age of 99. The family issued an official statement which read, "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."
Other than Tripathi, Kriti, who played the lead in the film also won the Best Actor (Female) award alongside Alia Bhatt who won her award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
