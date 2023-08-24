'I Don't Take Moments Like These Lightly': Alia Bhatt on National Film Award Win

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to celebrate her big win. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor won the Best Actor (Female) award at the 69th National Awards. In her post, she thanked the audience for showering love on Gangubai Kathiawadi and also praised Kriti Sanon who, jointly won the award for her performance in Mimi. Alia shared a heartfelt note alongside sharing two pictures.
Alia wrote, "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience...This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously! I am SO grateful...I do not take moments like these lightly... I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..Gangu (also known as Alia)"
Alia also praised Kriti Sanon for sharing the award with her, "P.S. - Kriti... I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance... I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."
Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia also made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in the action thriller Heart of Stone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)