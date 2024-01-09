Did Fawad Khan Pose a Threat to The 'Big Dogs' of Bollywood? Actor Reacts

Actor Fawad Khan was recently asked whether him working in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat by the Bollywood stars. Fawad debuted in India with the film Khoobsurat, which also starred Sonam Kapoor in a lead role.
Fawad appeared on Ahmad Ali Butt’s YouTube channel and was asked if he was perceived as a threat by the Hindi film industry. The Pakistani actor responded that he would often get into arguments with his public relations representatives about how 'visible' he needs to be.
“You’ve made a lot of friends in India, but it came to the point where you were being compared to the big names. Did it p**s off a lot of the big dogs? Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and you were being offered lead roles in one of the biggest industries in the world. Do you think it happened too soon for you in order to become a threat?”
Fawad laughed with, "How do I know, man?"
“That’s such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it’s easier to combat in your own industry. I’m not saying it’s unheard of, I’m sure it happens everywhere. There was one thing, I had PRs, and they used to get angry at this… I was like, ‘I need you to take out my name, not put it in there’. I would ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, ‘You don’t know how the world works’.”Fawad Khan, Actor
He added that his manager would say social media is "the norm" but he was very sure that he wanted to retain his privacy. "Woh kehte hain jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai, mujhe lagta hai jo kam dikhta hai woh zyada bikta hai (There's a saying that all publicity is good publicity, but I feel one's work speaks for oneself)." He also said that in his opinion constantly being present on social media 'dilutes the power of a movie star.'
