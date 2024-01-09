Did Fawad Khan Pose a Threat to The 'Big Dogs' of Bollywood? Actor Reacts

Actor Fawad Khan was recently asked whether him working in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat by the Bollywood stars. Fawad debuted in India with the film Khoobsurat, which also starred Sonam Kapoor in a lead role.

Fawad appeared on Ahmad Ali Butt’s YouTube channel and was asked if he was perceived as a threat by the Hindi film industry. The Pakistani actor responded that he would often get into arguments with his public relations representatives about how 'visible' he needs to be.