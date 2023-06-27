ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'I Broke Down': Fawad Khan On Being Diagnosed With Type 1 Diabetes at 17

'I Broke Down': Fawad Khan On Being Diagnosed With Type 1 Diabetes at 17

Fawad Khan spoke about his battle with Type 1 diabetes.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'I Broke Down': Fawad Khan On Being Diagnosed With Type 1 Diabetes at 17
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Fawad Khan recently opened up about his life as a diabetic and how dealt with the problem when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with a YouTube channel FreeStyle Middle East, Fawad shared his experience of being diagnosed with diabetes, “I used to be 65 kgs and went down to 55 kgs at the age of 17.” He later went to the doctor after the weight loss, “I was given insulin and I have been on insulin since the age of 17 and today, I am 41 so it has been a career in Diabetes for 24 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also went on to add,

“First 2-3 days, it didn’t really hit me. I think it was a trip back from Rawalpindi once. I was sitting in the backseat and it was the first time I think I broke down and I started crying and I was like ‘why did this happen to me?'"

The actor was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Also Read

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' To Premiere At Series Mania Festival

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' To Premiere At Series Mania Festival

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  fawad khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×