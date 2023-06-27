'I Broke Down': Fawad Khan On Being Diagnosed With Type 1 Diabetes at 17

In an interview with a YouTube channel FreeStyle Middle East, Fawad shared his experience of being diagnosed with diabetes, “I used to be 65 kgs and went down to 55 kgs at the age of 17.” He later went to the doctor after the weight loss, “I was given insulin and I have been on insulin since the age of 17 and today, I am 41 so it has been a career in Diabetes for 24 years.”