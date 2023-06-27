'I Broke Down': Fawad Khan On Being Diagnosed With Type 1 Diabetes at 17

Actor Fawad Khan recently opened up about his life as a diabetic and how dealt with the problem when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17.
In an interview with a YouTube channel FreeStyle Middle East, Fawad shared his experience of being diagnosed with diabetes, “I used to be 65 kgs and went down to 55 kgs at the age of 17.” He later went to the doctor after the weight loss, “I was given insulin and I have been on insulin since the age of 17 and today, I am 41 so it has been a career in Diabetes for 24 years.”
He also went on to add,
“First 2-3 days, it didn’t really hit me. I think it was a trip back from Rawalpindi once. I was sitting in the backseat and it was the first time I think I broke down and I started crying and I was like ‘why did this happen to me?'"
The actor was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt.
