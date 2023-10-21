'A True Patriot Is...': Bombay HC Rejects Plea to Ban Pakistani Artistes

"A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border," PTI quoted it as saying.

"One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country," the court said.

The bench stressed that activities such as music, sports, culture and dance transcend national and cultural boundaries. The court highlighted the issue of Pakistan's cricket team's involvement in the current World Cup in India. It praised the Indian government's measures to allow so, in accordance with Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, which fosters global peace and security.