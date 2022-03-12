ADVERTISEMENT

Dia Mirza Shares First Solo Pic of Son Avyaan; Priyanka, Kareena React

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their child on 14 May.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dia Mirza shared the news of Avyaan's birth in July.</p></div>
i

Actor Dia Mirza shared a solo picture of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on Instagram for the first time and several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Priyanka Chopra showered the picture with love.

Dia shared the picture with the caption, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi. #SunsetKeDiVane.”

Priyanka Chopra commented, “hello baby!!”. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Oh my goodness,” and Kareena Kapoor commented, “God bless you pudding.” While Amrita Arora wrote, “Cutie,” Bipasha Basu and Tahira Kashyap commented with heart emojis.

Amruta Subhash's comment was, “Sooo sweeet blessings,” and Neelam Kothari called Avyaan ‘adorable’. “Hello my little tiger baby!!!” Lara Dutta wrote.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son with an emotional note on Instagram. “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood," the note read.

Mirza had added, "And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I."

Dia Mirza Shares a Picture From Miss India Days With Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

