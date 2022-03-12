Dia Mirza Shares First Solo Pic of Son Avyaan; Priyanka, Kareena React
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their child on 14 May.
Actor Dia Mirza shared a solo picture of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on Instagram for the first time and several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Priyanka Chopra showered the picture with love.
Dia shared the picture with the caption, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi. #SunsetKeDiVane.”
Priyanka Chopra commented, “hello baby!!”. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Oh my goodness,” and Kareena Kapoor commented, “God bless you pudding.” While Amrita Arora wrote, “Cutie,” Bipasha Basu and Tahira Kashyap commented with heart emojis.
Amruta Subhash's comment was, “Sooo sweeet blessings,” and Neelam Kothari called Avyaan ‘adorable’. “Hello my little tiger baby!!!” Lara Dutta wrote.
and announced the birth of their son with an emotional note on Instagram. “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood," the note read.
Mirza had added, "And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.