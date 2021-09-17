Dia Mirza Shares First Pic of Son Avyaan; Priyanka Chopra Reacts
Dia Mirza thanked the medical staff for taking good care of the baby while he was in the NICU.
Actor Dia Mirza has shared the first picture of her son Avyaan. In the photo, Dia can be seen carrying the infant in her arms. She added a 'sketch' filter to the photo.
Avyaan was born premature and had to spend around two months in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). In the caption, Dia thanked all the doctors and medical staff who took care of her baby. “We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.”
The actor added, "Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way". Dia also penned a note for parents who "are coping with their premies being in NICU". "love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s", she added.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to the post by writing, "God bless your beautiful family Dee".
Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year. She announced her pregnancy from her honeymoon.
