Dia Mirza Shares First Pic of Son Avyaan; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Avyaan was born premature and had to spend around two months in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). In the caption, Dia thanked all the doctors and medical staff who took care of her baby. “We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.”

The actor added, "Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way". Dia also penned a note for parents who "are coping with their premies being in NICU". "love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s", she added.

Priyanka Chopra reacted to the post by writing, "God bless your beautiful family Dee".