‘Beautiful Life Lessons’: Dia Mirza Celebrates Wedding Anniversay With Vaibhav
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on 15 February 2021.
Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their first wedding anniversary on 15 February. Sharing their wedding video, she wrote, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.”
The caption further read, “Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. #SunSetKeDivane.”
Looking back at the past year, Dia Mirza said, “It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons.
Dia and Vaibhav are parents to their daughter Samaira from the latter’s first marriage and their son Avyaan.
Talking about her family, Dia added, “The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira.”
Dia also said that Avyaan has been her ‘biggest teacher’ because of the way he “triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things”.
Dia Mirza is currently working as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.
