‘Beautiful Life Lessons’: Dia Mirza Celebrates Wedding Anniversay With Vaibhav

The caption further read, “Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. #SunSetKeDivane.”

Looking back at the past year, Dia Mirza said, “It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons.

Dia and Vaibhav are parents to their daughter Samaira from the latter’s first marriage and their son Avyaan.