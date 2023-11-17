David Beckham Visits Shah Rukh Khan At Mannat Before Leaving Mumbai

Star footballer David Beckham left Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, 17 November. Before leaving, Beckham paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at his house. Hours before his flight, Beckham was seen arriving at Mannat.
A video posted by a SRK fan page showed Beckham arriving at Mannat. A host of other cars also went inside the bungalow of the actor. It seems like the Jawan actor had a private party for Beckham.
Before Shah Rukh, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also hosted a Diwali party for Beckham. Beckham was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.
