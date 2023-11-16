ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Sonam Kapoor Hosts Diwali Party For David Beckham; Shahid, Karisma Attend

Beckham was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi final match between India and New Zealand.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Sonam Kapoor Hosts Diwali Party For David Beckham; Shahid, Karisma Attend
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja threw a grand Diwali party for star footballer David Beckham on Wednesday, 15 November. David was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi final match between India and New Zealand. Among the people who attended the party were Sonam's family members and friends Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar.

Sonam wore a red saree paired with a crop top. She completed the look with a choker and earrings.

Also Read

'You Are Truly God's Child': Anushka All Praise As Virat Scores 50th ODI Ton

'You Are Truly God's Child': Anushka All Praise As Virat Scores 50th ODI Ton

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Sonam Kapoor   David Beckham   Diwali 2023 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×