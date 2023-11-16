Shahid-Mira & Others in Inside Pics From Sonam Kapoor's Party for David Beckham

Former star footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is currently on a three-day visit to India. To welcome the star, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish party for the player at their Mumbai residence.

Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the star-studded night, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, and Karisma Kapoor, among others.