Daniel Radcliffe Confirms Birth of His First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

It was first reported in March 2023 that the couple was expecting their first child. However, both Radcliffe and Darke have not revealed the sex of their baby or when the child was born.

The couple reportedly met on the sets of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and have been dating for over a decade now.

Radcliffe rose to fame at the age of 12 after he featured as wizard Harry in JK Rowling's wildly popular Harry Potter franchise. Besides, the actor has delivered numerous hits, such as The Woman in Black, Imperium, Swiss Army Man, and What If, among others.

Darke, on the other hand, has also worked in several Hollywood films and television shows, including Kill Your Darlings, Good Girls Revolt, Moonshine, and Beside Still Waters, among others.