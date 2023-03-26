ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Radcliffe is Expecting His First Child With Partner Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke reportedly met on the sets of their film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, actor Erin Darke, as per media reports. Daniel's spokesperson confirmed the news to The Mirror on 25 March.

Daniel and Erin reportedly met on the sets of their film Kill Your Darlings in 2013 and have been dating for over a decade now.

"Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time," The Mirror quoted a source close to the couple.

Recently, several photos of Erin with a baby bump went viral on social media. Some pictures that were circulating on fan accounts also featured the couple together.

Here, take a look:

Daniel rose to fame at the age of 12 after he featured as wizard Harry in JK Rowling's wildly popular Harry Potter franchise. Besides, the actor has delivered numerous hits, such as The Woman in Black, Imperium, Swiss Army Man, and What If, among others.

Erin, on the other hand, has also worked in several Hollywood films and television shows, including Kill Your Darlings, Good Girls Revolt, Moonshine, and Beside Still Waters, among others.

