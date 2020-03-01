Daniel Radcliffe Won’t Star in ‘Harry Potter’ Spin-Off Films

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is not interested in reprising his iconic role of Harry Potter in the fantasy franchise's spin-off films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The actor, who fronted the movie series created by JK Rowling for 10 years, said the new films are “doing fine” without the original characters.

Asked if he would return as Harry in the Fantastic Beasts series, Radcliffe told Variety, “I don't think so. I don’t like to say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us. I'm happy to keep it that way.”