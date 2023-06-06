Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi’s Pet Name with an Adorable Video; Watch Here

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi has finally gotten her pet name. Taking to Instagram on 6 June, Bipasha shared her daughter's daak naam with her fans in an adorable video.

She captioned her post, "Devi’r daak naam (pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."