ADVERTISEMENT

Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi’s Pet Name with an Adorable Video; Watch Here

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi on 12 November 2022.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi’s Pet Name with an Adorable Video; Watch Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi has finally gotten her pet name. Taking to Instagram on 6 June, Bipasha shared her daughter's daak naam with her fans in an adorable video.

She captioned her post, "Devi’r daak naam (pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."

ADVERTISEMENT

The video featured a bunch of adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Here, have a look at Bipasha's post:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on 12 November 2022. The couple got married in April 2016, as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for the film industry, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

Also Read

Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic

Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Bipasha Basu 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×