Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Become Parents to a Baby Girl: Report
In August, Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on social media.
Actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child - a baby girl, as per reports. In August, Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on social media. Since then, Bipasha has been posting photos and videos, documenting her pregnancy journey.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha had shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the pandemic, but dropped the idea after COVID hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.