'Our Baby Will Join Us Soon': Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover to Welcome First Child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child. Bipasha took to Instagram to announce the news. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga", the actor wrote.