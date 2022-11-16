ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Return Home With Daughter Devi
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter on 12 November.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover on 12 November. The couple returned home from the hospital with their daughter on Tuesday, 15 November. They were spotted outside their house in Mumbai, happily posing with their baby girl for the paps. Their pictures were shared by several fan pages dedicated to them on social media.
Take a look at them here:
