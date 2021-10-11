Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea to Be Heard on Wednesday

Advocate Desai, leading the Defense team, argued that the client, Aryan Khan has been in NCB custody since last Saturday, claiming that his statement was only recorded once on Sunday.

Advocate Desi claimed in Court, “It is an admitted fact that this person (Aryan Khan) is not found in possession. I am not arguing bail, I am only arguing for a date. Considering the peculiar facts of this case, he is probably the only person without recovery or any other material.”

Counsel AM Chimalkar argued, “7 days is a reasonable time we take in all case. Whatever my friend has said right now is a rosy picture, but we will show why his (Aryan Khan) custody is necessary.”

SPP Sethna, for NCB, told the Court that Desai’s case should be given precedence since it’s not possible to file all the replies, further alleging that “others have been found with intermediate quantities”.

The bail pleas for Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchantt were denied during a hearing on 8 October since the applications were found non-maintainable. ASG Anil Singh, for NCB, had argued that the Magistrate Court, where the hearing happened, couldn't grant bail in the case.