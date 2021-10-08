'How Many Did He Kill?': Twitter Reacts to Court Denying Aryan Khan Bail
Stating that the pleas were non-maintainable, a court denied bail to Aryan Khan and others.
A Mumbai court, on Friday, denied bail to Aryan Khan and others, who have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection to the Mumbai Cruise raid case.
Following the verdict, people took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Actor Simi Garewal tweeted, "#AryanKhanDrugCase So... under arrest. And no bail. How many people did he kill? How many died? How many were run over by his car??... Tell us". Garewal was referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, wherein three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son Ashish Misra.
Johnny Lever took to Twitter to show his support for Shah Rukh Khan.
Journalist Vir Sanghvi, reacting to the bail, wrote, "It is now clear that lower courts will routinely deny bail at the urging of the authorities. By the time High Courts intervene and grant bail, the accused have spent needless days in custody. Shouldn't the CJI issue guidelines on when bail is to be granted?".
Here are some more tweets:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.