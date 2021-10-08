'How Many Did He Kill?': Twitter Reacts to Court Denying Aryan Khan Bail

A Mumbai court, on Friday, denied bail to Aryan Khan and others, who have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection to the Mumbai Cruise raid case.

Following the verdict, people took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Actor Simi Garewal tweeted, "#AryanKhanDrugCase So... under arrest. And no bail. How many people did he kill? How many died? How many were run over by his car??... Tell us". Garewal was referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, wherein three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son Ashish Misra.