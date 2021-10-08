Seven Arguments Made on Behalf of Aryan Khan in Court During His Bail Hearing

A Mumbai court, on Friday, rejected the bail applications for Aryan Khan and others in the Mumbai cruise raid. The court noted that the applications were non- maintainable. On Thursday, a Court had sent Aryan and the others to a 14-day judicial custody. It rejected further extension of NCB custody. Aryan and others were transferred to Mumbai's Arthur Road and Byculla Jails on Friday, 8 October.

Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.

Here are some arguments made on behalf of Aryan in court during his bail hearing on Friday: