NCB Punchnama Claims Aryan Khan Consumed Drugs, Merchant Hid Them in Shoes

In a punchnama accessed by The Quint, NCB has explained the interaction with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant in detail. They were first approached by NCB official Ashish Rajan Prasad who read them the provisions of section 50 of the NDPS act.

Upon being questioned, Arbaaz Merchant admitted that he was hiding a "black, sticky substance" in his shoes.

After a test performed with the DD kit, it was discovered that the subatance was charas. The substance weighed six grams. He then voluntarily handed over the pouch with the drugs to the official. On being questioned further, both Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan admitted that they had consumed drugs.

The punchnama was recorded in the presence of two other officials, Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Roghoji Sen. Kiran Gosavi is a private detective who was seen in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan when he was first brought in by the NCB.