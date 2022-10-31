Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others React To Virat Kohli's Hotel Room Video Leak

On 31 October, Indian cricketer and superstar, Virat Kohli took to social media to shed light on his recent privacy breach. The sportsman is currently put up in a hotel in Australia for the T20 World Cup, where he discovered a leaked video of his entire hotel room, allegedly recorded by the staff. Sharing the video on Instagram, he expresses his disappointment with "this fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy." He also added, "This video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??"

Here's the post in question: