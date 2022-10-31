Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others React To Virat Kohli's Hotel Room Video Leak
"If this is happening in your bedroom, then where is the line?" questions Anushka Sharma.
On 31 October, Indian cricketer and superstar, Virat Kohli took to social media to shed light on his recent privacy breach. The sportsman is currently put up in a hotel in Australia for the T20 World Cup, where he discovered a leaked video of his entire hotel room, allegedly recorded by the staff. Sharing the video on Instagram, he expresses his disappointment with "this fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy." He also added, "This video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??"
Here's the post in question:
As soon as he released the video on social media, other Indian celebrities reacted to this blatant invasion of Kohli's boundaries. Commenting under Kohli's video, Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Absolutely unethical & uncool" while Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Horrible behaviour".
Australian cricketer, David Warner also commented under the video. Asking Kohli more details about the hotel, the athlete wrote, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable."
Taking to Instagram Stories, Bollywood actor and the cricketer's wife, Anushka Sharma shared the video and wrote a lengthy note, advising fans to exercise some self control. "If this is happening in your bedroom, then where is the line?" questions the Zero actor, who has always been vocal about how unsettling it is for both her and Kohli, to grapple with this constant privacy breach.
