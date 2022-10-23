Here's How Arjun Kapoor Wished Malaika Arora On Her Birthday
And here's how she reacted to the romantic message.
Television personality Malaika Arora turns 49 today (23 October). Friends, family and fans have all taken to social media to shower the actor with good wishes and blessings for the coming year.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has also taken to social media to pen the most romantic note for his girlfriend. Posting a mirror selfie of the couple looking picture-perfect, the Ek Villain Returns actor called Arora "the Yin to my Yang." Wishing her a happy birthday, he added, "Just be You, be happy, be mine...."
You can check out his mushy post here:
In no time, fans started swooning over his sweet message, which the 37-year-old actor posted at midnight. Malaika Arora herself reacted to her boyfriend's gesture by sharing his post on Instagram Story and writing, "Only urs (yours)."
Topics: Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
