Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Pics From Her Coffee Date With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli recently landed in the UK, where Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'.
Actor Anushka Sharma recently shared some adorable pictures of herself with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, enjoying a hot cup of coffee together, at a cafe. The Zero actor is currently shooting in the UK for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Amid this, Virat also joined her. The cricketer was recently in UAE for Asia Cup Cricket 2022.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka shared some of her candid photos with Virat and captioned it with a red heart emoticon.
In the pictures, both Anushka and Virat can be seen wearing warm clothes. In one of the photos, Anushka is laughing out loud as Virat looks at her, with a cup of coffee in his hand. The last photo on the slide, is an adorable selfie, the two took at, what seems like a cafe in the UK.
Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Karisma Kapoor among others dropped heart emoticons on the post.
Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports-drama is slated for its theatrical release in 2023.
Topics: Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
