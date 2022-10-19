Pics: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Have A Blast At The 'Bhediya' Trailer Launch

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's Bhediya is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 November. The horror comedy, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. The cast and crew of the film had a bash at their trailer launch.

On 19 October, the team took to social media to officially launch the trailer of Bhediya. Here's Kriti Sanon's tweet: