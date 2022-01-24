'#BabyonTheWay': Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal to Welcome First Child Soon
Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal tied the knot on 1 December, 2020.
Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. The couple tied the knot on 1 December, 2020. Aditya took to Instagram to share the news. He also posted a photo of him and Shweta, with the latter showing off her baby bump.
"Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay", Aditya wrote.
In an interview with The Times of India Aditya said, "Shweta and I are eagerly waiting forward for this new phase in our lives. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children. However, Shweta might be in for more work because I am no less than a child and we have recently adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with energy soon".
Aditya added that he hopes he would be blessed with a girl. "I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters".
