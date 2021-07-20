2022 Will Be My Final Year as Host on Indian TV: Aditya Narayan
Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan says he wants to move on to 'bigger things'.
Aditya Narayan, who currently hosts Indian Idol 12, has said that he will quit hosting TV shows after 2022. Aditya said that by the time he will complete his stint as a TV show host, he 'will probably be a father'.
Speaking to The Times of India, Aditya said,
"2022 will be my final year as host on Indian television. I feel it is time to do bigger things. I have some prior commitments which I will complete in the next few months. Next year, I will take a break from TV. I am grateful for Indian television for being my cocoon for the past 15 years, but it is time to move on to other things".
Aditya added he started hosting shows since he was a teenager. "I was a teenager when I began hosting on the small screen. By the time I am done next year I will probably be a father. The TV industry has given me fame and success. It enabled me to build a house in Mumbai and have a great life. I am not abandoning TV. I might participate in a game show or be a judge. But my time as a host is over".
Aditya started as a host on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007. Last year, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married in December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.