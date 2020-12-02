Inside Pics: Aditya Narayan Weds Shweta Agarwal
The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Mumbai.
Singer Aditya Narayan wed his fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony at the ISKON temple in Mumbai on 1 December. Aditya shared a video of the couple exchanging garlands on Instagram. The two wore matching ivory and pink embroidered outfits.
Aditya was earlier seen dancing with his father, singer Udit Narayan, during the baraat.
- 01/06Aditya Narayan and his father Udit Narayan.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 02/06Aditya and his parents groove during the baraat.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 03/06Aditya and his parents share a joyful moment together.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 04/06Aditya poses for photo-ops wearing a face mask.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 05/06Shweta Agarwal arrives at the venue in her bridal finery.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 06/06Udit Narayan arrives for the wedding.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Photos of the couple being blessed by the pandit and taking their pheras have also surfaced on social media.
The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, 29 November, with the mehendi ceremony, followed by the haldi the day after.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Udit Narayan mentioned that the wedding would be held with only 50 guests in attendance considering COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. He added that the guestlist included Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but he was doubtful they would be able to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
