Actor Richard Gere Attends PM Narendra Modi-Led Yoga Event at UN Headquarters

Speaking about the event, Gere told ANI, "He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again."

"This feeling, so open, embracing, and I hope this feeling intoxicates this entire building. It is a very nice feeling here today," he added.

In addition to Gere, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Jay Shetty, Digital evangelist Vala Afshar, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, award-winning singer Mary Millben, and musician Ricky Kej also joined PM Modi at the event.