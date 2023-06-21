International Yoga Day 2023: Know 8 Benefits of Face Yoga

International yoga day is celebrated on 21 June 2023 and we will see a lot of people, influencers, and healthcare professionals talk about yoga and its effects on a person's mental and physical well-being. But these yoga asanas generally require us to stretch our body which includes different parts of the body.
There are different yoga asanas for different purposes like hair fall, constipation, indigestion, shoulder pain, back pain, and so on. But people have recently started talking about face yoga and in this article, we will get to know what's all the hype about. Yoga practitioners claim that face yoga is a natural method of facelifting Though there is not a lot of research on face yoga and some studies even have mixed results.
But we can have a look at a few of the benefits that are quite obvious and have no harmful effects whatsoever.
8 Benefits of Facial Yoga
Some experts suggest that facial yoga can help prevent visible signs of aging as it works by retraining weak facial muscles.
It also helps improve blood flow and blood circulation to the face which helps achieve smoother, brighter, and glowing skin.
According to Healthline, yoga also helps tone and firm the muscles under the skin smoothening the lines and preventing wrinkles
Studies also found that women aged 40 to 65 who practiced face yoga for 30 minutes every day for 8 weeks had better upper and lower cheek fullness.
Face yoga involves massage that helps boost circulation, improve lymphatic drainage, and release tension.
A few acupressure techniques are used in facial yoga that boosts circulation, relieve stress, prevent headaches, release sinuses, and enhance the quality of sleep.
Facial yoga also helps relax overactive muscles while toning the weak muscles thus preventing sagging and weak lines.
Facial yoga also helps maintain mental health since it includes yogic breathing as well as rhythmic facial movement and muscle stretching.
