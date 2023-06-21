PM Modi in US: 'I Like Him Quite a Lot,' Says Musk After Meeting Modi on Day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX and Twitter owner Elon Musk, as the former kicked off his maiden three-day State visit to the United States.
Following the meeting, Musk told reporters that he is a "fan of Modi."
The duo first met in 2015 when Modi paid a visit to the Tesla Motors factory in California.
"It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while. I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world."Elon Musk
They also discussed Tesla's entry into the Indian market to which Musk confirmed that the company would strive to make sure it happens imminently.
"PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing."Elon Musk
Musk also confirmed that he is tentatively planning to visit India in 2024.
Speaking of investments in India, the Tesla CEO said that there is a lot of potential in the three pillars of the sustainable energy future. "The three pillars are sustainable energy generation through solar and wind, primarily. And obviously, India is great for solar," he said.
Shortly after the meeting, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to share, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."
To this, Musk replied, "It was an honour to meet again."
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted about the Modi-Musk meeting, saying, "[Modi] Appreciated him [Musk] for his efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors. Invited him to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector."
Some of the highlights of PM Modi's itinerary include an address to a joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a state dinner at the White House hosted by US President Joe Biden.
