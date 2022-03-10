ADVERTISEMENT

'Aamir Always Gets Over-Excited': Amitabh Bachchan on Actor Praising 'Jhund'

Aamir Khan was moved to tears after he watched Jhund at a private screening.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Barse in<em> Jhund</em>.</p></div>
Amitabh Bachchan is drawing high praise from everyone for his performance in Jhund. The veteran actor plays football coach Vijay Barse in the movie. Recently, Aamir Khan too teared up after watching Jhund during a private screening.

Speaking about Aamir's reaction Amitabh told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir always has the habit of getting over-excited. But I thank him for it. I think Aamir has always been a very good judge of films. So, I am deeply obliged that he had such kind words to say about the film."

After watching the Nagraj Manjule directorial Aamir had said, "What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It's an amazing film). Praising Amitabh's work the actor had said, "What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films."

Jhund released in theatres on 4 March.

