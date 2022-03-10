'Aamir Always Gets Over-Excited': Amitabh Bachchan on Actor Praising 'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan is drawing high praise from everyone for his performance in Jhund. The veteran actor plays football coach Vijay Barse in the movie. Recently, Aamir Khan too teared up after watching Jhund during a private screening.

Speaking about Aamir's reaction Amitabh told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir always has the habit of getting over-excited. But I thank him for it. I think Aamir has always been a very good judge of films. So, I am deeply obliged that he had such kind words to say about the film."