Watch: Aamir Khan Moved to Tears After Watching Amitabh-Starrer 'Jhund'
Aamir Khan watched Jhund at a private screening recently.
Aamir Khan was moved to tears after watching Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund at a private screening recently. In a video shared by T-Series on its YouTube channel, Aamir is seen heaping praises on the movie and calling it a 'unique film'. Speaking with Jhund director Nagraj Manjule and producer Bhushan Kumar, Aamir said that the film 'breaks whatever we learnt in last 20-30 years'. Aamir also praised the children who are a part of the film.
After the film ended, Aamir was heard saying, "What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It's an excellent film)."
He was seen wiping away tears away after giving a standing ovation. "It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening. I don't have words to say. The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it's unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable," he said.
Aamir also said, "What a film you have made! It's a fantastic film. It's very unique, I don't know how you guys were able to make it. The spirit that you have captured doesn't come from logic".
Speaking about Big B the actor added, "What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films."
Jhund is a biographical sports drama based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse, who inspired slum children to form a football team. The film is scheduled to release on 4 March.
