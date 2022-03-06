Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Jhund Has All the Magic of a Nagraj Manjule Film

Manjule has also dared to show Gondi language being spoken in a mainstream Bollywood film, and that too, not in one or two dialogues but in a number of scenes. The character played by Rinku Rajguru (Sairat’s famous Archi) belongs to what appears to be a Gond family, that speaks Gondi at home and not Marathi.

The nationalism of regional languages is on a resurgence, including in Maharashtra, which often results in the marginalisation of peripheral dialects and smaller languages. In Fandry too, the protagonist Jabya's parents speak in Kaikadi tongue, a language separate from Marathi.

In Jhund, we also get to see the things that we have come to associate with a Nagraj Manjule film. Manjule, as usual, plays a small character in the film, as he had done in Fandry and Sairat.

All the three films that Manjule has directed are children's films. In one of his recent interviews, he has said that he loved working with children and also knew how to extract good work from them. Almost all the child actors we see in Manjule's films are his own finds.

Manjule comes from a lower caste, extremely poor family, and his actors also are usually of a similar background. Most of the actors who play the role of slum kids in Jhund are themselves from the slums of Nagpur. Manjule is also fiercely loyal to the people he works with. The lead actors in Fandry and Sairat find significant roles in Jhund; and while the 'Jhingat'-fame Ajay-Atul has composed the music, Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti yet again handles cinematography for Manjule.