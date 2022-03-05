Real-Life Hero Vijay Barse Talks About Big B Playing Him on Reel in ‘Jhund’

Vijay Barse, the real-life hero who inspired hundreds of underprivileged kids through his organisation 'Slum Soccer' talks to us about Amitabh Bachchan playing him on the big screen. He also talked about why he decided to establish the organisation and the success they've had.

Talking about Jhund, Barse said, "Amitabh Bachchan is the reason behind the film reflecting reality."

Dr Vijay Barse is the founder of ‘Slum Soccer’ which conducts tournaments at the state and national levels. He was the sports teacher at Hislop College in Nagpur. He founded the Krida Vikas Sanstha Nagpur (KSVN) with his wife, Prof Ranjana and son Dr Abhijeet. One of the kids Barse helped, Akhilesh Paul was also hosted by Aamir Khan on his show Satyamev Jayate.

