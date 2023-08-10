Farhan Akhtar recently announced the return of his Don franchise. He also confirmed that Ranveer Singh will be stepping into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes as the new Don. Following this announcement, there was a lot of chatter on social media, with Shah Rukh Khan fans expressing how they are going to miss the superstar.

Now, Ranveer has taken to Instagram to pen a long note about being cast as Don. He also addressed the ongoing discussion that has been going on on social media. Sharing photos of himself from his childhood wherein he can be seen wearing sunglasses and holding a pistol Ranveer wrote, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream."