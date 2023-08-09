‘SRK Don’ Trends As Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3; Fans React

ADVERTISEMENT
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, ‘Don 3’ is slated to hit the theatres in 2025.

With the iconic Don film franchise set to resume under the directorial helm of Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of Don 3 in 2025. However, fans of the franchise have mixed reactions to an unexpected twist, as Ranveer Singh steps into the shoes of Don, a role previously portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The Don series, which gained massive popularity with its earlier two installments in 2006 and 2011, has sparked a frenzy among cinegoers. The return of Farhan Akhtar as the director has heightened the excitement, promising a fresh take on the gripping narrative.

Take a look at the promo shared by Akhtar, where they announce Ranveer Singh’s entry into the hot franchise:

While Ranveer Singh's inclusion has generated buzz, it has also stirred mixed emotions. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have taken to social media to express their discontent. Through comparisons of Khan's iconic portrayal with Singh's teaser and the trending hashtags like #SRKDon and #NoSRKNoDon, admirers are flooding social media with their reactions.

Commenting under the now-viral promo, a Twitter user wrote, “Ranveer is good… But no one can match the swag of @imsrk as Don” while another wrote, "SRK is the 👑 but Ranveer will nail this one".

Here’s how others are reacting to the news:

Topics:  Don   Shah Rukh Khan   Ranveer Singh 

