‘SRK Don’ Trends As Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3; Fans React

While Ranveer Singh's inclusion has generated buzz, it has also stirred mixed emotions. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have taken to social media to express their discontent. Through comparisons of Khan's iconic portrayal with Singh's teaser and the trending hashtags like #SRKDon and #NoSRKNoDon, admirers are flooding social media with their reactions.

Commenting under the now-viral promo, a Twitter user wrote, “Ranveer is good… But no one can match the swag of @imsrk as Don” while another wrote, "SRK is the 👑 but Ranveer will nail this one".