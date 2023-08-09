ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan as Don In New Teaser

Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan as Don In New Teaser

Ranveer Singh is menacing as new Don in Don 3 teaser.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan as Don In New Teaser
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Farhan Akhtar's iconic Don franchise is all set to make a grand return with Ranveer Singh officially replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new 'Don' in the highly anticipated Don 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser showcased Ranveer Singh in a thrilling new avatar. He was seen introducing the character with a fresh new spin. Although the teaser also acted as a throwback to Amitabh Bachchan and SRK's version of Don.

The film, Don 3, marks Farhan Akhtar's return as the director for the franchise.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.

Don helmed by Akhtar was made in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011. Farhan directed both films. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri starred in the previous two films.

Also Read

Farhan Akhtar Announces 'Don 3', Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Exit From Franchise

Farhan Akhtar Announces 'Don 3', Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Exit From Franchise

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranveer Singh   Don 3 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×