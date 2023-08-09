The film, Don 3, marks Farhan Akhtar's return as the director for the franchise.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.

Don helmed by Akhtar was made in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011. Farhan directed both films. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri starred in the previous two films.