OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Guides Pankaj Tripathi as He Seeks Justice

In the trailer, we see, Akshay as Lord Shiva's messenger. Alongside Akshay, we see Pankaj Tripathi, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva and trying is to help his son when a video of his son is circulated in which he is seemingly doing something 'shameful'. Not much else is revealed about the film.

The film is co-produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. The sequel introduces new characters essayed by Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG, which also starred Paresh Rawal.