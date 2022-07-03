Akshay Kumar Reacts to R Madhavan’s ‘Good Films Take Years to Make’ Comment

When asked about the comment, Akshay Kumar told the press, “Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main is mien thode hi kuch…meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. (What can I say? What can I do if my film’s wrap up?)”

He added, “Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye. Toh ab main ussey ladoon? (A director comes and tells me, ‘Brother, your work is done, go home’. Should I fight with them?)”

Aanand L Rai, who is director of Akshay’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, also said, “He has said it time and again about completing a film in 40-45 days. But his calculation is not right. He has misled people by telling this. Which films were completed in 40-45 days? He comes on sets at 6 am and stays till we are done with our work.”