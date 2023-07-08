OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils Yami Gautam's First Look As a Lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT
OMG 2 releases in theatres on 11 August.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Bollywood
Akshay Kumar took to social media on Friday, 7 July, to unveil Yami Gautam's first look as a lawyer in OMG 2. He shared the first look with the caption, "Truth is what you can prove. The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon."

In her caption Yami shared the name of her character too. Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon," she wrote.

OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Directed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Fahim Fail.

Topics:  Akshay Kumar   Yami Gautam   OMG 2 

Published: 
