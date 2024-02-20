ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kiara Advani Roped In As Female Lead In 'Don 3'; To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh

Last year, the makers of Don 3 had announced that Ranveer will replace Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The moment we were all waiting for is here. On Tuesday, 20 February, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment welcomed Kiara Advani on board their upcoming film Don 3. Kiara is all set to star opposite Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up to play Don.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3.” The announcement did not give out any further details regarding Kiara's role or her look in the movie.

In August last year, the makers of Don 3 shared that Ranveer is going to join the universe as the new Don. The iconic character was first played by Amitabh Bachchan and then recreated by Shah Rukh Khan.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranveer Singh   Kiara Advani   Don 3 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×