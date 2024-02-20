Kiara Advani Roped In As Female Lead In 'Don 3'; To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh

The moment we were all waiting for is here. On Tuesday, 20 February, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment welcomed Kiara Advani on board their upcoming film Don 3. Kiara is all set to star opposite Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up to play Don.
Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3.” The announcement did not give out any further details regarding Kiara's role or her look in the movie.
In August last year, the makers of Don 3 shared that Ranveer is going to join the universe as the new Don. The iconic character was first played by Amitabh Bachchan and then recreated by Shah Rukh Khan.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.
