ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fighter Trailer: Hrithik, Deepika-Starrer Has a Reference to Pulwama Attack

'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be released on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The makers of Fighter unveiled the trailer of the film on 15 January. The film features Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The trailer introduces the lead characters, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to sacrifice their lives for their country.

It teases us with the basic premise of the storyline. It shows how the Air Force officers take on the challenge of protecting their country against enemy forces head-on. The first part of the trailer focuses on their character development but soon it is clear that the film revolves around “the deadliest terror attack on Indian air forces” in Pulwama.

The action-thriller also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Fighter marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the big screens on 25 January.

Also Read

'You Make Me Proud': Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pens a Heartfelt Note On His Birthday

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: