'Fighter Forever': Hrithik Roshan Drops New Poster From Action Film 'Fighter'

The first look from Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated action drama film Fighter has been released. The Bang Bang actor first-look sees him in a close-up shot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.
Hrithik Roshan and his co-stars on Instagram. He kept the caption simple. It read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."
Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film Fighter captioned the post as "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."
The film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The film is all set to release on Republic Day on 25 January 2024.
