Join Us On:

'Fighter Forever': Hrithik Roshan Drops New Poster From Action Film 'Fighter'

'Fighter' is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 January 2024.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Fighter Forever': Hrithik Roshan Drops New Poster From Action Film 'Fighter'
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The first look from Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated action drama film Fighter has been released. The Bang Bang actor first-look sees him in a close-up shot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Hrithik Roshan and his co-stars on Instagram. He kept the caption simple. It read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film Fighter captioned the post as "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

The film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is all set to release on Republic Day on 25 January 2024.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone Stuns In a Blue Gown At Academy Museum Gala Event

Deepika Padukone Stuns In a Blue Gown At Academy Museum Gala Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×