On Independence Day 2023, the cast and makers of the upcoming film Fighter dropped the motion poster. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, Fighter is all set to release on 25 January, 2024.
The motion poster opens with a few fighter jets flying, before it cuts to shots of an Air Force base. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be seen playing fighter pilots in the action film.
Sharing the motion poster Hrithik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.”
In June, Hrithik shared a photo of himself in a pilot's gear, with his back towards the camera. He wrote in the caption, “Fighter 25 January 2024... 7 months to Fighter.”
The film was announced in January 2021. Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022, but the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
