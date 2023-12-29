'This Was a Dream': Taapsee Pannu on Working With Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'

Adding that sharing screen with Shah Rukh had been a learning experience for her, Taapsee further told the publication, "Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other."

"It was learning not just in front of the camera, it is learning beyond the camera. Because the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera," Taapsee added.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.